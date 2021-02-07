Home Videos Master Movie Deleted Scenes Winning Hearts
Master movie deleted scenes

Thalapathy Vijay’s Master starrer hit the theatres on January 13, 2021, as Pongal special release. A few scenes were chopped off from the theatrical version of Master due to its excessive length. However, Amazon Prime Video Released Master Movie Deleted Scenes and winning the Hearts. The Vijay fans and cine-goers are now wondering why such an impactful scene was removed from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

The 4.50 minutes long scene begins with Thalapathy Vijay’s character JD discussing decision making with his students. Later, he is informed that Savitha (Gowri G Kishan)’s parents are withdrawing their comment. JD goes to Savitha’s class and takes her with him to the Principal’s room, without the permission of Asst. Professor Charulatha (Malavika Mohanan).

Later, JD proves the crime did the boys in from of their parents, to much their shock. He later tries to make both the parents and teachers stop blaming girls for all $exual crimes. He also makes the boy’s mother about the seriousness of the crime her son has committed and the importance of punishment.

The netizens are absolutely in love with Master Movie deleted scenes, which clearly suggests how Thalapathy Vijay’s character JD is as a professor. The cine-goers feel that this scene should have added to the film instead of the few unnecessary scenes that just contributed to the screentime of Master. The fans also remarked how Thalapathy Vijay has evolved as an actor, by pointing out the actor’s flawless performance in this particular scene.

Master Movie Story About:

Master is about an alcoholic professor who takes up a teaching role in an observation home, which is in control of Bhavani, a gangster. This is the first time Vijay is pitted against Vijay Sethupathi. The Master film also featured Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, and others in pivotal roles. Master, produced by Xavier Britto has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. 

