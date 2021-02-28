Comedian turned hero Sunil is currently working with the director VN Aditya for a family entertainer. On the occasion of Sunil’s birthday, the makers revealed the title Maryada Krishnayya and also unveiled the first look poster of Maryada Krishnayya Movie. Coming on the Maryada Krishnayya First Look Poster Starring innocent Sunil looks frightened.

The sources close to the makers revealed that Sunil is playing a thief in the Maryada Krishnayya movie, which is being jointly backed by TG Vishwa Prasad, Vivek Kuchibotla, Archana Agarwal, and Kishore Garikapati under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and A TV Originals banners whereas it will have the music by Sai Kartheek. Lakshmi Bhupal is providing dialogues. The reports are coming that the upcoming film Maryada Krishnayya is going to be a hilarious family entertainer.

Noted for his comic roles, actor Sunil acted in over 177 movies in his career. Sunil has won three state Nandi Awards and two Filmfare Awards South. He played a lead role in Andala Ramudu, which was released in 2006, and later went on to star in several Telugu movies including commercial successes like Maryada Ramanna, Poola Rangadu, and Tadakha.