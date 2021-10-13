Advertisement

The Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Admitted to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Science) on Wednesday at 6.15 p.m due to the cardio neuro section of the Institute. Hospital authorities refused to give details about his medical condition.

Sources in the Congress party claimed that Dr. Singh has fever and complained of weakness. Following this, party sources claimed, Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS for further investigation and administering fluids. However, there has been no official statement from the party so far.

In April this year, the former PM Manmohan Singh had tested Covid-19 positive and had been admitted to AIIMS. Then Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had followed up on Singh’s condition and had said the best possible care was being provided to him.