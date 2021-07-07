Advertisement

Senior tribal leader and former Gujarat cabinet minister Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel Appointed as Governor of Madhya Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel was given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan in June 2020 after then-governor Lalji Tandon had taken seriously ill. Tandon died on July 20, 2020.

Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel Appointed as Governor of Madhya Pradesh:

Neighbouring Chhattisgarh, another tribal-dominated state, also has a governor who belongs to the tribal community Anusuiya Uike. A former dedicated cadre of RSS, Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was born on June 1, 1944, at Navsari. He will be the 19th governor of MP. He has been a five-time MLA from Navsari and once, he contested assembly polls from other seats in Gujarat.