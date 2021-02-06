Home News Mancherial School Bags National Award for ‘Community Contribution’
By Theprimetalks

-

Mancherial school bags national award for ‘community contribution’

Slate High School, a private school in Jannaram Mandal center, was presented the Community Contribution Award at the national level as part of the Education Excellence Summit and Awards- 2021 for designing free online classes and worksheets for all children in the state of Telangana. The school correspondent Aenugu Srikanth Reddy received the award from Regional Director of CBSE Board, Srinivasan at a function in Chennai on Saturday.

The award was given by Smartail, a company that uses artificial intelligence in education to develop a new technology called Deep Grade, which has been scrutinized from all schools across the country by their juries, Swaminathan C.E.O of smartail said. Srikanth Reddy thanked stakeholders of the school for extending their cooperation in operating the institution. He was congratulated by teachers and non-reacting staffers and parents of the students for achieving the recognition.

The school had bagged the award of Most Promising School bestowed by the Beginup of Research Intelligence Private Limited at the National Educational Excellence Awards and Conference-2020 conducted in Bengaluru in November last. Established in November 2003, Slate High School has been striving hard for providing quality education to children of rural parts by charging affordable fees. It has stood out by offering online classes to its pupils even during the Covid-19 lockdown.

