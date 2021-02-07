Man ends life in agriculture field in sangareddy

Sanagreddy: Mohammad Iliyas (28), who left his home in Sadasivpet on Saturday night, was found hanging from a tree in an agriculture field on the outskirts of Sadasivpet town on Sunday. The reason for his decision to end his life is not known. Police registered a case and shifted the body to Area Hospital Sadasivpet for postmortem.

