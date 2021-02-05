Man Arrested in Puducherry for Social Media message offering to kill PM

A 43-year old man has been arrested near here on the charge of posting a message on Facebook offering to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi if anyone paid Rs five crore, police said on Friday. The man, a resident of neighboring Aryankuppam village, was arrested on Thursday and produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody, they said, identifying him as Sathyanandam, a real estate businessman.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1) and 505 (2) for making statements conducing to public mischief and statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes.

Police said the accused had posted a message stating that he was “ready to kill” the Prime Minister and wanted to know who would be ready to give him Rs 5 crore for it. A car driver noticed the message on Thursday and informed the police who traced the Facebook account of the man and arrested him.