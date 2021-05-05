Mamata banerjee takes oath as west bengal chief minister for 3rd time

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as the Chief Minister for West Bengal for her 3rd consecutive term at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Mamata Banerjee was administered the oath by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar following her landslide victory in the recently-concluded assembly elections in the state. Mamata Banerjee won a landslide victory in the Bengal election to secure a third straight term. The Trinamool won 213 of 292 seats while its strongest rival, BJP, finished second with 77 seats.

Congratulating Mamata Banerjee on her victory, Governor Dhankhar said, “I express hope that governance will be according to the rule of law. We are in a very difficult situation, we are also getting reports from abroad about the violence taking place in the state. We must bring an end to this violence, I will be in touch with the CM over the same. I hope the CM will take all steps to restore rule of law.”

BJP MLAs takes oath against ‘Politics of Hate’

The oath-taking ceremony was held in a subdued manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic with 67 invitees. Notable guests who were invited to the ceremony include former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, BJP state President Dilip Ghosh, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, and others.