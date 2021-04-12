The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee banned from campaigning for 24 hours by the Election Commission after her statement was found to be a ‘violation of the Model Code of Conduct’. TMC MP Derek O’Brien took to microblogging page Twitter and expressed displeasure over the decision of the poll body. It is learned that the West Bengal Chief Minister will hold a dharna against the Election Commission on Tuesday.

“Election Commission stands for Extremely Compromised,” he said in a tweet. “April 12. BLACK DAY in our democracy,” he said in another tweet. O’Brien expressed confidence that the TMC ‘was winning’ West Bengal polls. “Always knew we were winning Bengal,” he tweeted.

Election Commission of India imposes a ban of 24 hours on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8 pm of April 12 till 8 pm of April 13 pic.twitter.com/FFNL2KvVxv — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

In its order, the Election Commission noted that Mamata Banerjee made “highly insinuating and provocative remark laden with the serious potential of the breakdown of law and order and thereby adversely affecting the election process”. Condemning Mamata Banerjee’s statements made during poll rallies on April 7 and 8, the Election Commission advised Mamata Banerjee to desist from using such statements in public while the model code of conduct is in force.

According to the latest sources, Mamata Banerjee was slated to hold four rallies on Tuesday (12-04-21) in Nadia and North 24 Parganas both of which are slated to face the ballot in the fifth phase of Assembly elections.