Malikappuram OTT Release Date Announced by Disney+Hotstar

Malikappuram Movie starring Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Master Sreepath, Ramesh Pisharody, and Baby Deva Nandha and Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar. Malikappuram is Streaming on DisneyPlus Hotstar From 15th February.

The Malayali super hit film Malikappuram OTT release date was revealed by Disney+ Hotstar, which will stream online on 15th February 2023, in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. A post on the Twitter handle of Disney Plus Hotstar wrote, “A small girl’s journey to meet her god, Malikappuram streaming from 15th Feb in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

Malikappuram OTT Release Date is Out

Malikappuram Movie Story Plot:

Malikappuram’s film revolves around an eight-year-old girl named Kalyani’s relationship with Lord Ayyappa. Her repeated attempts to visit Sabarimala temple fail due to some family emergency or other. After a tragedy, she decides to undertake the pilgrimage with just her classmate and neighbour Piyush for company. A stranger (Unni Mukundan) then joins them to ensure they reach the temple safely, while also thwarting the attempts of other malevolent forces along the way.

Where to Watch Malikappuram on OTT?

Malikappuram movie stars Unni Mukundan as CPO D. Ayyappadas, Deva Nandha as Kalyani “Kallu” Ajayan, and Sreepath as Piyush Unni in lead roles. It further stars Saiju Kurup as Ajayan, Ramesh Pisharody as Unni, Manoj K. Jayan as CI Haneef, and Renji Panicker as Head Master Chandrappan Pillai in supporting roles. The music of the film has been composed by Ranjin Raj.