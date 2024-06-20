Advertisement

The Reebok ambassador and Indian Actress Malaika Arora has been practicing yoga for a long and shares a few basic yoga asanas on social media platforms, Malaika Arora Yoga Asanas Guide which you can practice at your home and kick-start your day by filling in positivity and stay motivated. You can practice these twice a week and gradually make them a part of your daily routine.

Malaika Arora says, “I am mindful of the fact that I feel centered within myself. There may be a storm out there, but there is calm within. I am grateful for the calm that I have experienced through my Yoga practice, and I am mindful that my life has changed positively because of yoga.” Malaika Arora shares some of her favorite yoga poses to kick-start your day on a high note and help you stay motivated.

Malaika Arora Yoga Asanas with Photos:

Here are some yoga asanas frequently highlighted by Malaika Arora that can motivate you to start:

Malaika Arora’s yoga practice showcases the transformative power of yoga, offering physical, mental, and spiritual benefits. Her commitment can serve as a powerful motivation for anyone looking to start their yoga journey. By incorporating these yoga asanas into your daily routine, you can begin to experience the holistic benefits of yoga.