Malaika Arora Reveals her favourite Sex Position: The 47-years-old ageless beauty Malaika Arora once gave some naughty details about her life secrets. In an interview, Malla Arora said that she likes game nights and loves bearded boys with a good sense of humour. Actress Malla Arora also gave few details of her bedroom secrets to Neha Dhupia’s host actress on her chat show, BFF.

Neha asked the actress, Malaika Arora, “What is your favourite sex position?”. This question she loves the most and asks everyone she interviews. The sexy siren Malaika with her killing expressions said that she likes to be ‘On Top’. Yes, the actress gave a sly smile and said, “I like to be on the top”. Well, we are shocked that Malaika Arora gave such an open answer. However, we enjoyed her frankness.