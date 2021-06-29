Advertisement

Actress Malaika Arora Gets Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine. The 47-year-old Bollywood actress Malaika Arora shared the news on her Instagram account along with a series of pictures of her receiving the covid-19 vaccine at a centre in Bandra. Sharing the pictures, Malaika Arora wrote, “Like I always say #weareinthistogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated. No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontline warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing! @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept @zakaria_asif #staysafe #stayindoors #getvaccinated.”

Malaika Arora Gets Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine:

After Malaika Arora Gets Second Dose of the vaccine, she was photographed stepping out of the Covid vaccination centre. She even waved at the paparazzi and posed for them in her stylish athleisure. Needless to say, Malaika Arora always manages to turn her exercise gear into an inspiring ensemble. Check out the video here:

Malaika Arora had received her first jab of the covid vaccine in April. At the time, the actress Malaika had shared, "I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether! Let's go, Warriors, let's win this #WarAgainstVirus. Don't forget to take yours soon!" She had also given a shout-out to frontline healthcare staff for being "caring and vigilant".

Malaika Arora tested Covid-19 positive in September last year and tested negative for it after two weeks.