Maha Shivratri 2023 falls on 18 February, Saturday. Know more about the date, puja timings, history, and significance of the Maha Shivratri festival here.

Advertisement

The festival of Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival that is celebrated annually in honor of Lord Shiva. Maha Shivaratri 2023 will be observed on 18th February, which is the 14th night of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna. Maha Shivaratri is a significant festival for devotees of Lord Shiva, who is considered one of the principal deities in the Hindu religion.

Advertisement

The day is observed with fasting, prayer, and offerings to Lord Shiva. Devotees visit Shiva temples, chant mantras, and perform special rituals to seek blessings from the lord. It is believed that by observing Maha Shivaratri, one can attain peace, prosperity, and happiness in life. The festival is celebrated across India and other parts of the world with great enthusiasm and fervor. The Maha Shivaratri celebrations vary from region to region, but the essence of the festival remains the same – to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and attain spiritual growth.

Maha Shivaratri 2023 Date and Time:

Maha Shivaratri, also known as the ‘The Great Night of Shiva’ is the most important Hindu festival. As per Drik Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 8:02 pm on February 18 and will finish at 4:18 pm on February 19. The Shivratri Purana time is between 6:57 am to 3:25 pm.

Why Mahashivratri is Celebrated and the Significance of Maha Shivratri:

Maha Shivaratri is one of the most significant and revered festivals in Hinduism, dedicated to Lord Shiva, one of the principal deities in the Hindu pantheon. The word ‘Mahashivratri’ means ‘The Great Night of Shiva’ and is celebrated on the 14th night of the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Phalguna (February or March).

The significance of Maha Shivaratri lies in its spiritual and religious significance. It is believed that on this day, Lord Shiva performed the Tandava, a cosmic dance that represents the cycle of creation, preservation, and destruction. Mahashivratri is also considered to be the day when Lord Shiva married his consort, Goddess Parvati, symbolizing the union of the male and female energies of the universe.

The festival holds great significance for devotees of Lord Shiva, who observe fasts, offer prayers, and perform various rituals to seek blessings and show their devotion. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on this day can help one attain moksha or liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

In addition to its religious significance, Mahashivratri is also celebrated as a cultural festival, with people wearing traditional attire, decorating their homes, and participating in cultural programs and processions. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor in many parts of India, especially in North India, where it is one of the most important festivals of the year.

How to do Mahashivratri puja?

Mahashivratri is a significant festival in Hinduism that celebrates Lord Shiva, the God of destruction and transformation. Here is a basic outline of how to perform Mahashivratri puja:

Materials needed:

A statue or picture of Lord Shiva

Flowers, fruits, and sweets

Incense sticks

Oil lamps or candles

Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee)

Gangajal or clean water

Camphor

Bell

Steps:

Cleanse yourself and the puja area before starting the puja. Place the picture or statue of Lord Shiva on a clean and decorated altar. Light the oil lamps or candles, and incense sticks. Offer flowers, fruits, and sweets to Lord Shiva, and sprinkle Gangajal or the clean water on the idol. Pour Panchamrit on the idol of Lord Shiva, followed by Gangajal or clean water. Apply sandalwood paste, vermilion, and turmeric to the idol. Light camphor and perform aarti (circulating the camphor flame in front of the idol) while ringing the bell. Recite Shiva mantras and chant Om Namah Shivaya. Perform the Rudra Abhishekam, a special puja to honor Lord Shiva. This involves offering water, milk, curd, honey, and ghee on the Shiva Linga while chanting mantras. Finally, offer prayers to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings.

After the shiva puja, distribute prasad (offerings made to the deity) to everyone present. You can also fast on this day and break your fast the following morning after offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivaratri Fasting Rules:

Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated in honor of Lord Shiva. Fasting on this day is considered highly auspicious, and there are certain rules that should be followed when observing the fast. Here are some common Maha Shivratri fasting rules:

Time of fasting: The fasting begins on the day of Shivratri, which falls on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the month of Phalguna, usually in February or March. Type of fasting: The type of fasting varies from person to person. Some people abstain from food and water completely, while others consume only fruits, milk, and other light foods. Pre-fast meal: Before starting the fast, it is recommended to eat a simple and light meal that is easy to digest. Fasting rituals: During the day of the fast, people spend time in prayer, meditation, and offerings to Lord Shiva. Some people also visit temples and perform special rituals. Breaking the fast: The fast is typically broken the next day after sunrise. Some people break the fast with a meal that includes fruits, milk, and other light foods.

Here are some additional rules for fasting on Maha Shivratri:

Avoid consuming grains and pulses during the fast. On the day of the fast, avoid consuming salt, sugar, oil, and spices. Some people avoid consuming non-vegetarian food during the fast. It is important to stay hydrated during the fast, especially if you are abstaining from water. You can drink water, coconut water, and other fluids that do not contain milk. Pregnant women, children, and people with health conditions should consult a doctor before observing the fast.

It is important to note that fasting can be challenging, and it is important to listen to your body and not push yourself beyond your limits. If you feel weak or unwell during the fast, it is important to break the fast and seek medical attention if necessary.

Which mantra to chant on Shivratri?

There are many mantras that are commonly chanted on Maha Shivratri, but one of the most popular is the “Om Namah Shivaya” mantra. This mantra is a powerful and ancient chant that is believed to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva.

“Om Namah Shivaya” is a Sanskrit mantra that translates to “I bow to Shiva.” By chanting this mantra, devotees seek the blessings of Lord Shiva, who is considered to be the destroyer of evil, the embodiment of peace, and the source of ultimate knowledge and wisdom.

Chanting this mantra on Maha Shivaratri can help one to deepen their connection with Lord Shiva and experience a sense of peace, calm, and inner strength. It can also help to purify the mind and body and to remove negative energies and obstacles in one’s life. Other mantras that are commonly chanted on Shivratri include the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra and the Shiva Panchakshara Mantra.

Why is Mahashivratri the darkest night?

Mahashivratri is called the darkest night because it falls on the 14th night of the waning moon in the Hindu month of Phalguna, which typically corresponds to the months of February or March in the Gregorian calendar. On this night, the moon is at its smallest crescent, and therefore the night is considered to be the darkest of the year.

However, the significance of the darkness of the night is not just literal but also symbolic. Lord Shiva is often depicted as a deity who is beyond the dualities of light and darkness, good and evil, and so on. Maha Shivaratri is considered to be a night when devotees can connect with Lord Shiva and overcome their own darkness, such as ignorance, fear, and attachment. It is believed that the darkness of the night symbolizes the ignorance and suffering that human beings experience in their lives, and by worshipping Lord Shiva, they can attain spiritual enlightenment and liberation from suffering.

Thus, the darkness of the night on Maha Shivaratri is both literal and symbolic, reminding devotees of the impermanence of life and the need to seek spiritual growth and inner transformation.

What happens at Mahashivratri?

Mahashivratri is the day to honor and celebrate Lord Shiva—honor the life and celebrate existence. Most people spend the day of Maha Shivaratri in prayer, meditation, and celebration involves several rituals and traditions, including the following:

Fasting: Devotees of Lord Shiva observe a strict fast on Maha Shivaratri. Some people observe a complete fast, while others consume only fruits and milk throughout the day. Offering prayers: People offer special prayers to Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri. They visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and perform abhishekam, which involves pouring milk, honey, and other holy items on the Shiva Linga, a symbol of Lord Shiva. Devotees also chant mantras, sing hymns, and perform aarti to seek blessings and show their devotion. Meditation: Mahashivratri is also considered an auspicious day for meditation and self-reflection. Many people spend the day in quiet contemplation, meditating on Lord Shiva and seeking inner peace and enlightenment. Cultural events: In addition to its religious significance, Mahashivratri is also celebrated as a cultural festival. People wear traditional attire, decorate their homes, and participate in cultural programs and processions.

Why do people not sleep during MahaShivaratri?

Maha Shivaratri, also known as “the night of Shiva,” is a Hindu festival celebrated in honor of Lord Shiva. It is believed that on this night, Lord Shiva performs the Tandava dance, which is said to be a dance of creation, preservation, and destruction.

While some people choose to stay awake all night during Shivaratri as a form of devotion and penance, it is not a mandatory or universal practice. Some people may choose to observe the festival by fasting or meditating, while others may participate in puja ceremonies or visit Shiva temples.

However, it is important to note that staying awake all night may not be recommended for everyone. Sleep is an essential part of maintaining good physical and mental health, and it is important to listen to your body’s needs. If you choose to stay awake for the Maha Shivaratri festival, it is important to make sure you are taking care of yourself by staying hydrated and nourished, and resting as needed.

Happy Maha Shivratri images and greeting cards:

Mahadev Captions for Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Whatsapp:

Here are some Mahadev (Lord Shiva) quotes, and wishes in English that you can use for Social Media:

“In the stillness of your mind, you can hear the whisper of the universe. Listen to it and embrace the divine energy of Mahadev.” “The universe is within you. All you need to do is awaken the divine energy of Mahadev within yourself.” “Mahadev’s grace can transform your life. Surrender to his will and let him guide you towards your true purpose.” “The power of Mahadev is beyond human comprehension. Embrace his energy and witness the miracles in your life.” “When you connect with the energy of Mahadev, you connect with the energy of the universe. Let his grace guide you on your journey of life.” “Mahadev is the destroyer of evil and the harbinger of change. Embrace his energy and be the change you wish to see in the world.” “The divine energy of Mahadev is all around us. Open your heart and let his energy guide you towards inner peace and happiness.” “The energy of Mahadev can help you overcome all obstacles in your life. Believe in his grace and watch your life transform. “May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Wishing you a very happy Maha Shivaratri!” “Let the cosmic energy of Lord Shiva guide you towards enlightenment and self-realization. Happy Maha Shivaratri!”

Let us celebrate the greatness of Lord Shiva and seek his blessings for a brighter and happier future. Theprimetalks.com Wishes you a very happy Maha Shivaratri!