Maguva maguva female version lyrical song from vakeel saab

Listen to Maguva Maguva Female Version lyrical video song from Vakeel Saab Movie. Mohana Bhogaraju has sung the song and the lyrics are penned by Ramjogayya Sastry. S Thaman has composed the music of the Maguva Maguva song. The Maguva Maguva song has been curated keeping the essence of womanhood in mind. In addition to this, it is also dedicated to the celebration of womanhood across the country. Maguva Maguva Female Version touches hearts!.

Vakeel Saab is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s film Pink. Vakeel Saab film has been directed by Venu Shriram and features Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruti Haasan as the lead characters. Boney Kapoor is the co-producer of the film and Dil Raju has collectively produced the film under the banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Maguva Maguva Female Version Lyrical Video Song:

Vakeel Saab Movie has broken all the BoxOffice records. If the film’s earnings continue in this way, the film may soon enter a club of 100 crores. The film continues to dominate the box office. Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab has set new records of earnings during Corona time.