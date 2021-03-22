Home Entertainment Magadheera Special Screening at Sandhya 70MM on 27th March 2021
EntertainmentNewsTollywood

Magadheera Special Screening at Sandhya 70MM on 27th March 2021

On the occasion of Ram Charan Birthday on 27th March 2021, Magadheera Special Screening at Sandhya 70MM, RTC X Roads, Hyderabad.

By Theprimetalks

-

Magadheera special screening at sandhya 70mm on 27th march 2021
Magadheera Special Screening at Sandhya 70MM on 27th March 2021

On the occasion of Mega Power Star Ram Charan Tej Birthday on 27th March 2021, The All-Time Blockbuster Industry Hit Film, Magadheera Special Screening at Sandhya 70MM, RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. Magadheera was released on 31 July 2009 written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad and directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, with Dev Gill and Srihari in supporting roles, and produced by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts Banner.

Magadheera Special Screening at Sandhya 70MM 

Magadheera a reincarnation-themed plot revolves around four people, The story happens in the year 1609. Kala Bhairava (Ram Charan Teja) is the protector/cheif guard of the Udayghad kingdom. Mitra (Kajal Agarwal), the heir princess is in love with him. But there is a bad relative of the king who wants to marry her. Sher Khan (Srihari) plans to invade Udayghad. In the process ensued, all of them die. These four people take rebirth after 400 years in the contemporary era. Harsha (Ram Charan Teja) is a race biker. He falls in love with Indu (Kajal Agarwal). And a bad guy called Raghuveer is after her. The rest of the story is all about whether they get each other in this present.

The Magadheera film won the National Award for Best Choreography and Best Special Effects at the 57th National Film Awards as well as winning six Filmfare Awards, 9 Nandi Awards, and 10 CineMAA Awards.

RELATED ARTICLES

MovieReviews

Mosagallu Movie Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk

Theprimetalks -
Mosagallu Movie Review: Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Agarwal starrer 'Mosagallu' pushed the audience as a huge film was directed by Hollywood director Jeffrey Gee Chin....
Read more
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt As Sita First Look Poster from RRR Movie

Theprimetalks -
The makers of RRR Movie have announced that the first look of Alia Bhatt as Sita would be unveiled on March 15 on the...
Read more
Entertainment

RRR Movie Leaked Pictures Goes Trending on Social Media

Theprimetalks -
RRR Movie Leaked Pictures: Director SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead along with Ajay Devgn...
Read more
Entertainment

Mosagallu Movie Trailer Talk: Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal’s Scam

Theprimetalks -
Megastar Chiranjeevi unveiled the Mosagallu Movie Trailer on Social Media. It stars Manchu Vishnu, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty along with Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, Rushi...
Read more
Web Series

Live Telecast Season 1 Online Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Theprimetalks -
Live Telecast Starring Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, Watch Live Telecast web series has...
Read more
Tollywood

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Release Date Locked and hit Theatres on March 19

Theprimetalks -
Tollywood Debutant director Koushik Pegallapati’s Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi starrer film Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Release Date announced and will hit Theatres on March...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.