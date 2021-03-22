Magadheera special screening at sandhya 70mm on 27th march 2021

On the occasion of Mega Power Star Ram Charan Tej Birthday on 27th March 2021, The All-Time Blockbuster Industry Hit Film, Magadheera Special Screening at Sandhya 70MM, RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. Magadheera was released on 31 July 2009 written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad and directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, with Dev Gill and Srihari in supporting roles, and produced by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts Banner.

MegaPowerStar #RamCharan Birthday Special #Magadheera Movie Special Show

On March 27th At

Sandhya 70MM

RTC X Roads

Time:- 9.30 PM pic.twitter.com/FHRBUR3lDz — rtc x roads cinema’s (@hydrtcxroadcoll) March 22, 2021

Magadheera a reincarnation-themed plot revolves around four people, The story happens in the year 1609. Kala Bhairava (Ram Charan Teja) is the protector/cheif guard of the Udayghad kingdom. Mitra (Kajal Agarwal), the heir princess is in love with him. But there is a bad relative of the king who wants to marry her. Sher Khan (Srihari) plans to invade Udayghad. In the process ensued, all of them die. These four people take rebirth after 400 years in the contemporary era. Harsha (Ram Charan Teja) is a race biker. He falls in love with Indu (Kajal Agarwal). And a bad guy called Raghuveer is after her. The rest of the story is all about whether they get each other in this present.

The Magadheera film won the National Award for Best Choreography and Best Special Effects at the 57th National Film Awards as well as winning six Filmfare Awards, 9 Nandi Awards, and 10 CineMAA Awards.