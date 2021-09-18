Maestro Movie Review: A Faithful Remake of Andhadhun

Advertisement

Maestro Movie Review: Nithiin’s Maestro is an official remake of the crime thriller Andhadhun, made by this genre specialist Sriram Raghavan. Director Merlapaka Gandhi directed the Telugu version with Nithiin, Tamannah Bhatia, Nabha Natesh, Jissu Sen Gupta, Naresh, Harshavardhan, Mangli, Racha Ravi, and others, while the whole team managed to convey strongly that they are completely going by the original as they did not want to take the blame if the changes spoil the movie if they made any. Maestro Movie Online is now live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s see Maestro Movie Review, Story, Rating, Verdict.

Maestro Movie Story:

Arun (Nithiin) is a blind man who earns his living by playing the piano in Goa and He falls for Sophie (Nabha Natesh) who is a restauranteur. Soon, Arun gets employed as a pianist in Sophie’s restaurant. Veteran actor Mohan (Naresh) is a frequent visitor of the restaurant. Impressed by Arun’s skills, Mohan asks him to perform a private concert at his house to surprise his wife Simran (Tamannaah Bhatia) on their wedding anniversary.

Arun agrees to do so and visits Mohan’s house only to get involved in a deadly murder. What happened to Mohan? Who has been killed? What will Arun do now? What’s Simran’s role in all this? and where do Nabha Natesh and Jisshu Sen Gupta feature in this setup? That forms the rest of the Maestro story.

Maestro Movie Review and Rating:

Maestro Movie Review:

Maestro is a Crime thriller that keeps the audience on a roller-coaster ride throughout the runtime. Director Merlapaka Gandhi has narrated the remake in a faithful manner and followed the template and brings out the same feel for the most part. The first half of “Maestro” is thrilling and gripping and comes close to the Hindi version.

The second half “Maestro” takes a crime thriller turn with the introduction of the doctor angle. If Nithin’s role and thrills would have been showcased in a more interesting manner in the second half, the effect would have been even better. During the climax, the audience is waiting in tension to know the twist and a song breaks out and this drags the ending. All the showcased thrills are good but the impact that the original created is missed in the remake.

Maestro Movie Verdict:

Overall, Maestro Movie is a faithful remake of Andhadhun and has interesting twists and thrills. Nithiin and Tamannah Bhatia shoulder the film with their standout performances. All those who have seen the original will surely miss the drama a bit. But those who have not will end up liking this Blind Crime thriller which was some passable suspense elements.

Maestro Movie Rating: 3/5.