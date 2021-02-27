Madhya Pradesh Passes Bill to Stop Controversial Web Series

The Madhya Pradesh State Assembly has passed a private member Bill that demands to get the power to register cases against the directors and producers of controversial web series. BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia presented the Bill.

According to media reports, The MLA stated that, during the lockdown, youths had used the Internet extensively for their studies. At the same time, they also viewed controversial content on web series. There should be checks to stop the streaming of such content on social media platforms. A month back, Two cases have been registered against the Amazon Prime web series Tandav in Madhya Pradesh.

A case was registered in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh against the Tandav web series’ producer Himansu Krishna Mehra, director Ali Abbas Zafar and writer Gaurav Solanki under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 501(1) and 501(2) which deals with making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumor or report with an intent to incite any class or community. The bill was passed unanimously and has been sent to the Government of India for approval.