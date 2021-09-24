Love Story Movie Review and Rating (3/5), Hit or Flop Talk

Advertisement

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are all set to test their luck with ‘Love Story, a romantic entertainer that is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The music album is on the top of the music charts and Pawan composed the music, background score. The single song ‘Saarangadariya’ is a chartbuster all over. Love Story is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and it is having a record release all over. Let’s see Love Story Movie Review, Rating, Story, Verdict, Hit or Flop Talk.

Love Story Movie Story:

A love story about Revanth (Naga Chaitanya Akkineni) is from a lower caste whose only aim is to set up a Zumba dance academy in Hyderabad. On the other hand, Mounika (Sai Pallavi) is from an upper caste and is trying hard to get a job. Left with no choice, she joins Revanth’s dance class as a teacher. Sparks fly and the couple falls in love. The rest of the story is as to how the couple faces many issues in their relationship and comes out successfully.

Love Story Movie Review:

Sensible Director Sekhar Kammula picked a complex story this time, staying away from his usual appetites. A lower-casted youngster falling for an upper-casted girl is not uncommon for many film stories off late. But both Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s roles here are matured enough to understand the consequences and they act accordingly.

While the love story in the first half is mostly about dance and the institute, the scenes of discrimination and insult also were shown. some feel-good moments in the second half. No matter, it is one of society’s darker issues, the Love Story team deserves appreciation for having the guts to bring this up and weave it into the movie. The last 30 minutes of the film get into a dark theme and are heavy on emotions.

Love Story Movie Verdict:

Overall, Love Story is a mature romantic and emotional drama that also addresses key issues of society in a very perfect manner. Sekhar Kammula extarcts solid performance from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The film has all the trappings to work at the box office and is a sensible film to watch out for.

Love Story Movie Rating: 3/5.