Lol Salaam Web Series directed by Nanni Bandreddi generated interest with its promotions. Lol Salaam on Zee5 starring Sandeep Bharadwaj, Harsha Vardhan, Vasu Inturi, Kivish Kautilya, Padmini Settam has streaming now on the Zee5 OTT platform.

Lol Salaam Web Series Story about John (Bharadwaj), Reddy (Kivish Kautilya), Varma (Rohit Krishna Varma), Khan (Srinivas Rami Reddy), and Naidu (Darahas Maturu), are five best friends who are roommates who go on a picnic. They prefer an unlikely place, a jungle, to have fun.

At least do they know that the forest is made dangerous by the presence of Naxals. When Reddy inadvertently steps on a landmine, all hell breaks loose. He has to be saved overnight. What his friends do next and face more headaches in the process, is what the rest of the LOL Salaam Telugu web series is all about.

LOL Salaam Web Series Watch Online: