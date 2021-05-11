Lockdown in telangana imposed from may 12 to may 21

The Telangana cabinet has decided to impose a lockdown in Telangana state in a crucial cabinet meeting held at Pragati Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s camp office. The lockdown in Telangana will be imposed from May 12, Wednesday, for a period of 10 days until May 21.

According to a note issued by the Telangana state government, shops and other activities will be allowed only from 6 am to 10 am daily. The cabinet has also decided to call for global tenders for the purchase of covid vaccines. The decision comes days after CM KCR said there will be no lockdown in the Telangana state as it will cripple the economy.

మే 12, బుధవారం ఉదయం 10 గంటల నుంచి పదిరోజుల పాటు లాక్ డౌన్ అమలు చేయాలని రాష్ట్ర క్యాబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది. ప్రతిరోజూ ఉదయం 6 గంటల నుండి 10 గంటల వరకు అన్ని కార్యకలాపాలకు అవకాశం వుంటుందని నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంది. కోవిడ్ టీకా కొనుగోలు కొరకు గ్లోబల్ టెండర్లను పిలవాలని క్యాబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 11, 2021

“The State Cabinet has decided to impose #lockdown for 10 days starting 10 am tomorrow. The lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am daily for all the activities. The Council of Ministers has also decided to invite global tenders for procuring the Covid-19 vaccine.” Telangana CMO posted on twitter. Detailed guidelines for lockdown will be released shortly.