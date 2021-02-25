Live Telecast was the top show with 47.42 Million unique viewership

On the COTT Week 7, MX Player was the top platform with 22.52 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 3.93%. Disney plus Hotstar came in 2nd place with 3.78%, Voot came in 3rd place with 3.27% followed by Sony Liv with 2.61%, and ZEE5 at 1.54%. Live Telecast was the top show with 47.42 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 8.26% in COTT week 7’ 2021. Collage romance season 2 came on 2nd place with 6.06%, the new series Girls Hostel 2.0 came in 3rd place.

The first season was a big hit on Youtube, in season 2 The universe of SVM dental girls’ hostel sees a change. As Richa settles in the new hostel with her old friends, the hostel girls face a fundamental man-made crisis of our times. A practical Jo comes back with a plan to handle the crisis while Zahira fights to stand up against their age-old nemesis, Ramya Mantri who stands stronger with new aid. 4th place was taken by The Legends of Hanuman followed by Vadhamwith 3.28%.

College Romance was the top binged show with 11.93 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 2.08% in COTT week 7’2021. After the success of College Romance Season 1, fans are loving season 2 as it has reached the highest viewership in week 7, the 2nd place is taken by Live Telecast with 1.98% followed by Hello 3 with 1.15% and Love scandal and Doctors with 1.05%. 4