Home News Live Telecast was the top show with 47.42 Million unique viewership
News

Live Telecast was the top show with 47.42 Million unique viewership

By Theprimetalks

-

Live Telecast was the top show with 47.42 Million unique viewership

On the COTT Week 7, MX Player was the top platform with 22.52 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 3.93%. Disney plus Hotstar came in 2nd place with 3.78%, Voot came in 3rd place with 3.27% followed by Sony Liv with 2.61%, and ZEE5 at 1.54%. Live Telecast was the top show with 47.42 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 8.26% in COTT week 7’ 2021. Collage romance season 2 came on 2nd place with 6.06%, the new series Girls Hostel 2.0 came in 3rd place.

The first season was a big hit on Youtube, in season 2 The universe of SVM dental girls’ hostel sees a change. As Richa settles in the new hostel with her old friends, the hostel girls face a fundamental man-made crisis of our times. A practical Jo comes back with a plan to handle the crisis while Zahira fights to stand up against their age-old nemesis, Ramya Mantri who stands stronger with new aid. 4th place was taken by The Legends of Hanuman followed by Vadhamwith 3.28%.

College Romance was the top binged show with 11.93 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 2.08% in COTT week 7’2021. After the success of College Romance Season 1, fans are loving season 2 as it has reached the highest viewership in week 7, the 2nd place is taken by Live Telecast with 1.98% followed by Hello 3 with 1.15% and Love scandal and Doctors with 1.05%.  4

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Surprised to be not consulted on the draft guidelines for OTTs: IAMAI

Theprimetalks - 0
OTT streaming platform members of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) were dismayed reading some media reports stating that the government intends...
Read more
News

Govt mulls three-tier regulatory frameworks for OTT platforms and digital media platforms

Theprimetalks - 0
According to media reports, the government considers a code of ethics for the OTT platforms and other digital media companies. In the document titled...
Read more
News

IAMAI seeks public consultation on draft Government guidelines for OTT streaming platforms

Theprimetalks - 0
OTT streaming platform members of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) were dismayed reading some media reports stating that the government intends...
Read more
Entertainment

Toonz Media Group launches OTT Platform ‘MyToonz’

Theprimetalks - 0
Technopark-based Toonz Media Group, one of the leading entertainment companies specializing in animation content production, has launched an exciting new OTT platform for kids...
Read more
Web Series

Live Telecast Season 1 Online Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Theprimetalks - 0
Live Telecast Starring Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, Watch Live Telecast web series has...
Read more
News

Eros Now strengthens reach in the Middle East with marketing partnerships with leading consumer brands

Theprimetalks - 0
Eros Now, the over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC), a Global Entertainment Company, today announced multiple...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.