Live Telecast Season 1 Online Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Live Telecast Starring Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, Watch Live Telecast web series has released in multiple languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam Kannada, and Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar. Interestingly, the series marks Kajal Aggarwal‘s OTT debut.

Director Venkat Prabhu’s maiden web show Live Telecast was a script that was written in 2005. In his own words, he converted the film script into a web series. Even the title card of Live Telecast shows a diary with 2005 written on it. Live Telecast, for the most part, stays true to the horror genre, but does it offer anything new?

Live Telecast starts with Jennifer Mathew aka Jenny (Kajal Aggarwal) hosting a success party of her show Dark Tales. When her show gets scrapped after a while, Jenny decides to prove to her employers that she can direct a hit show with her talented crew. They all brainstorm and decided to do a live telecast of their encounters in a haunted house in Shivkriti Hills in Yercaud.

During live streaming of their show, the entire TV crew gets trapped in the haunted house with supernatural powers taking over. How Jenny and the others escape the house forms the story. It is clear on-screen that the story is written in 2005 because the proceedings don’t wow, they only give you a feeling of deja vu. The Live Telecast All seven-episodes has some interesting elements, but it is bogged down by a ridiculous climax. Director Venkat Prabhu has done a perfect job in converting a film script into a show.