Home Web Series Live Telecast Season 1 Online Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
EntertainmentNewsWeb Series

Live Telecast Season 1 Online Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Watch Live Telecast Season 1 All Episodes Online Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

By Theprimetalks

-

Watch live telecast season 1 online streaming on disney+ hotstar
Watch Live Telecast Season 1 Online Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Live Telecast Starring Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, Watch Live Telecast web series has released in multiple languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam Kannada, and Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar. Interestingly, the series marks Kajal Aggarwal‘s OTT debut.

Director Venkat Prabhu’s maiden web show Live Telecast was a script that was written in 2005. In his own words, he converted the film script into a web series. Even the title card of Live Telecast shows a diary with 2005 written on it. Live Telecast, for the most part, stays true to the horror genre, but does it offer anything new?

Live Telecast starts with Jennifer Mathew aka Jenny (Kajal Aggarwal) hosting a success party of her show Dark Tales. When her show gets scrapped after a while, Jenny decides to prove to her employers that she can direct a hit show with her talented crew. They all brainstorm and decided to do a live telecast of their encounters in a haunted house in Shivkriti Hills in Yercaud.

During live streaming of their show, the entire TV crew gets trapped in the haunted house with supernatural powers taking over. How Jenny and the others escape the house forms the story. It is clear on-screen that the story is written in 2005 because the proceedings don’t wow, they only give you a feeling of deja vu. The Live Telecast All seven-episodes has some interesting elements, but it is bogged down by a ridiculous climax. Director Venkat Prabhu has done a perfect job in converting a film script into a show.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

The Legend of Hanuman was the top binged show with 8.55 Million unique viewership

Theprimetalks - 0
COTT shared its report on week 5 of 2021, where Disney+ Hotstar was the top platform with 21.30 Million unique viewers translating to a...
Read more
Tollywood

Acharya Movie Release Date Locked on 13th May 2021

Theprimetalks - 0
Megastar Chiranjeevi announced Acharya Movie Release Date and will hit the theatres across the globe on 13th May 2021. The Telugu action-drama Acharya is...
Read more
Videos

Acharya Movie Teaser Talk – Chiranjeevi is the saviour

Theprimetalks - 0
The much-awaited Acharya Movie Teaser released on Konidela Production Company Youtube Channel. Starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Another major...
Read more
Tollywood

Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva Serious Discussion about Acharya Teaser

Theprimetalks - 0
A serious conversation between Megastar Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva about Acharya Teaser. Chiranjeevi himself shared the funny yet serious Discussion between himself and Koratla Siva...
Read more
Entertainment

Acharya Temple Town Set Video Shared by Chiranjeevi on Social Media

Theprimetalks - 0
After several reports about the Acharya temple town set, Megastar Chiranjeevi has now shared a video of the massive set. Taking to his social...
Read more

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Wedding Festivities Begin, See Photos

Theprimetalks - 0
Actress Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have lit up social media with pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. On Wednesday, the Mehendi ceremony was hosted,...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.