LG announces Android 11 update timeline for VELVET 5G / 4G, G8X, G8S, WING and more

LG has released its timeline for upgrading its Android

11-ready portfolio to the latest Android OS as confirmed on the LG Denmark Site. The rollout is planned to commence in from April 2021 starting with LG VELVET 5G. Owners of the G8X will also be among the first to experience Android 11 in Q2, said the company. The VELVET 4G and G8S uses will have to wait till Q3 2021, while the WING, K52 and K42 users will have to wait till Q4 2021.

LG launched their dedicated global Software Upgrade Center back in 2018, but still it takes time to push updates to its smartphones. Samsung is way ahead in terms of providing updates since its mid-range phones have already started getting Android 11 updates.

LG Android 11 update roadmap:

April 2021, 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

It is not clear if this list is applicable for all the countries, so the timeline of the Android 11 roll out might vary depending on the country and also the carriers in some countries.

