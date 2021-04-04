Laundry Shops, Hair Salons, Dhobi Ghats to get free power supply in Telangana

Fulfilling his promise, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao Sunday announced his decision to provide a quality power supply up to 250 units per month free of cost to hairdressing salons, laundry shops, and dhobi ghats across the State. The free power supply will take effect from April 1. The Chief Minister KCR took the decision to provide free power supply after examining the representations submitted by representations of Rajaka and Nayi Brahmin communities earlier.

Principal Secretary for BC Welfare Burra Venkatesham issued the necessary orders in this regard. The decision will enable hairdressers and washermen to use modern electric equipment in their professions which will reduce both physical labour as well as a financial burden. Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that the Telangana government was implementing numerous schemes for the welfare and empowerment of the most vulnerable sections in the State.

“The decision will provide up to 250 units of quality electricity free of cost to hairdressing salons, laundry shops, and dhobi ghats from the village level to GHMC. Thus, millions of Rajaka and Nayi Brahmin families in Telangana, who have been relying on caste-based occupations for livelihood for generations, will benefit from the decision,” he said.