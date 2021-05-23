Lakshmi Manchu Tweet on Karthika Deepam, Star MAA Replies

Karthika Deepam, one of the popular Telugu TV serial which grabbed the attention of small screen lovers and people shows extra enthusiasm to know what is going on. The characters Karthik (Doctor Babu) and Deepa (Vantalakka) have become household names in Telugu families. Not just common audiences, there are a lot of celebrities who watch Karthika Deepam serial every day. Lakshmi Manchu’s mother Nirmala Devi seems to be watching the KarthikaDeepam serial regularly.

Lakshmi Manchu took to her Twitter and tweeted as “Karthik from #karthikadeepam cried for the first time anta. My mom is finally happy.”

We too are happy for this tweet!! ❤ https://t.co/XUlxvIGWGX — starmaa (@StarMaa) May 22, 2021

Doctor Babu aka Karthik cried after her demise and the recent episode telecasted made everyone get emotional. Actress Manchu Lakshmi said her mother was finally happy after seeing Karthik cried for the first time. “We too are happy for this tweet!!” wrote Star MAA by quoting Manchu Lakshmi’s tweet. Karthika Deepam Serial is telecasted on Star MAA from Monday to Saturday at 7.30 PM.