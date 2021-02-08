Home Telangana Lakshmi Manchu to Cycle 100km to Support Differently-abled for Sports
Actress Lakshmi Manchu to cycle 100 km on February 28 to raise funds for differently-abled people and their ambition to pursue different forms of sports. Talking to IANS, Lakshmi Manchu said: “I have been wanting to ride 100 kilometers as a dream, as something that I wanted to do.” The actress shares that her determination to be a part of the cause came after she went to the Maldives on a holiday.

“After going to the Maldives I understood how we have taken for granted about everything in our lives. It was so refreshing to be on an island with people around you with no masks. It dawned on me that how we have taken even breathing for granted and now we have to breathe our own breath through these masks,” Lakshmi Manchu said.

She continued: “My heart again went out to these people, who have a limb or something missing from their lives because they weren’t born like this, they had an accident or they were in the front lines saving our country and they willingly gave up a part of their body for the betterment of us or an accident took it away.”

She went on to say: “That gave me the motivation to really commit to 100 km because the pandemic has really hurt organizations who are raising funds and I thought what better way to create awareness.”

“That really motivated me and that’s what motivates me to wake up every morning so it’s not like my feet are hurting today, my legs are hurting today and I don’t want to ride, there is a bigger purpose and I have started my training now. It’s been five days. Today I did 40 km, I’m hoping that before the big event I’m able to at least push 70 easily. So on the day of the ride, I can do 100 km with ease,” she added. The ‘actress Lakshmi Manchu will be cycling for the Aditya Mehta Foundation, with whom she has been associated for a while.

