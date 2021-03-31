Listen to Laahe Laahe Lyrical Video Song from Acharya​ Movie is the Latest Telugu song featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi​, Sangeetha, Kajal Aggarwal. Laahe Laahe song lyrics are penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and Song Sung by Harika Narayan, Sahithi Chaganti while music is given by Mani Sharma and Choreography by Dinesh.

The Laahe Laahe lyrical video song starts with the visuals from a huge temple set, where Sangeetha and Megastar Chiranjeevi is seen dancing with a few Haridasus in the temple, donning a black shirt and grey jeans. We also see female devotees dressed in maroon saree and dancing and performing pooja. Glimpses of the crew at the Acharya sets have also been added to the lyric video of LaaheLaahe. The Laahe Laahe song lyrics of this fold melody are penned in the format of devotees addressing God.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya also stars Mega Power Star Ram Charan, who is co-producing the movie along with producer Niranjan Reddy under the labels Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. The ensemble cast of the movie also includes actors such as Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, and Mani Sharma, who feature in pivotal roles. Acharya Movie is scheduled to hit screens on May 13, 2021.