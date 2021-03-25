Home Politics Kurnool Airport inaugurated by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Inaugurates Kurnool Airport, Names it After Freedom Fighter Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy Airport.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Kurnool Airport located at Orvakal and named it after the first-ever freedom fighter from the region, Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy, as a tribute to him. Speaking on the occasion, Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the operation of flights would commence from March 28 at the airport. Initially, flights to Bangalore, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam would be available at the airport which would be sixth in the state.

In this context, he recalled that though the previous government made a lot of fuss cutting the ribbon to mark the inauguration of the airport before the elections, it was the present YSR Congress Party government that spent Rs.110 crore to complete the airport within one-and-a-half years.

He also said that modern fire fighting equipment was available at the Kurnool airport. It was from this place the legendary Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy emerged, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said and announced that the Orvakallu airport would be called Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy airport.

IndiGo airlines would operate flights to Visakhapatnam, Chennai, and Bangalore from March 28. The airport was built at a cost of Rs.153 crore on 1,008 acres. The DGCA clearance was obtained on January 15 and the BCAS security clearance on Jan. 27. The runway is 2000 metres long and 30 metres wide and there is provision for parking four aircraft.

