Telangana’s Minister for information technology and industry KTR tested COVID-19 Positive with mild symptoms and Currently isolated at home. KTR tweeted, “I’ve tested COVID positive with mild symptoms. Currently isolated at home. Those of you who have met me in the last few days, kindly follow the covid protocol, get tested, and take care (sic).”

I’ve tested COVID positive with mild symptoms. Currently isolated at home Those of you who have met me last few days, kindly follow the covid protocol, get tested & take care — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 23, 2021

Earlier this week, KTR was busy touring his constituency of Siricialla as part of different development programs. Officials and others who came in contact with him are likely to get tested.

This came five days after KTR’s father and Telangana Chief Minister KCR tested positive for coronavirus. KTR had accompanied his father on Wednesday to a private hospital where the Chief Minister underwent CT Scan and other general medical tests.