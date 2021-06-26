Advertisement

As part of the state government’s preparedness to fight the potential Covid-19 third wave, Telangana minister for municipal administration and urban development, KTR inaugurated Covid-19 Command Centre in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

The Covid-19 Command Centre is at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare premises, in Vengalrao Nagar. The control room has been set up with a command centre, call centre and telemedicine centre and provides citizens with a one-stop platform to air their concerns and seek guidance at the right time.

KTR inaugurated Covid-19 Command Centre:

A dashboard will provide an overview of all the key metrics to assess the Covid-19 situation. The system is equipped with data analytics and AI to help officials know demand and supply status, and optimal allocation mechanisms. “In case of emergencies, the Covid Command Centre can also monitor the availability of vacant hospital beds and guide patients accordingly,” said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of Telangana.

According to the source, people can dial 1905 and get information about all the COVID-19 related services like testing and vaccination centres, ambulance services, hospitalization requirements etc.