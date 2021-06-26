Advertisement

Tollywood Top director Koratala Siva Quits social media platforms, in a Statement “Hello, I would like to let you all know that I am moving away from social media. I’ve had my share of moments in this space but it is time I move away. I will always stay in touch with you all through our media friends. We will continue to interact. The medium changes but our bond don’t” posted Koratala Siva.

It is not clear why the director Koratala Siva has taken this sudden decision and he is focused on Acharya that features Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan in the lead roles.

