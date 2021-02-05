Koppula eshwar launches career counselling manual of tmreis

Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar here on Friday launched the career counselling manual of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS). The Minister lauded the efforts of TMREIS for coming out with the manual which would help students in making informed decisions for their life besides provides information, counseling, and guidance for the future of all students of TMREIS. The State government has been extending quality education to the poor students through residential educational institutions, he said.

Stating that the dream of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to extend KG to PG education to the students free of cost was materializing through residential educational institutions, he said the quality of education in these residential schools were on par with corporate schools and colleges.

Advisor to Government of Telangana, Minorities Welfare and TMREIS president AK Khan, Secretary to Government Minorities Welfare Ahmed Nadeem, Minorities Welfare director Shahnawaz Qasim, TMREIS secretary B Shafiullah, TMREIS joint secretary Shaik Liyakat Hussain, TMREIS academic team-MA Lateef Atear, Sadia Alladin and Srinivas Rao and other officials were present on the occasion.