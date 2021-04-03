KL University Awarded India World Record for SAMYAK-2021:

KL University Awarded India World Record for conducting the event – SAMYAK-2021, which is India’s largest techno-management fest by participation numbers with more than 100000 students participated, and for taking all the precautionary measures to conduct the event safely and successfully during the pandemic. The event was also the first of its kind to completely avoid the use of disposable plastics, thereby reducing the carbon footprint.

KL University Awarded India World Record was received by Dr. L.S.S.Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University and was awarded by Dr. G.V.N.R.S.S.S. Vara Prasad, Honorary Director & Adjudicator, Indian Book of Records and Advocate, Supreme Court of India. SAMYAK 2021 is the most successful event in the pandemic time as more than 10000 students participated each day, across 217 events during 19th and 20th March 2021. BlockChain technology-based certificates were awarded to all the participants by DLT Labs for the first time in India.

On 2nd April 2021, during the success meet and award function Dr. G.V.N.R.S.S.S. Vara Prasad praised the efforts of parents and reiterated the role of teachers in shaping the future of students. Dr. L.S.S. Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. N. Venkatram, Pro VC, Dr. BJK Singh, Chairman, SAMYAK, Dr. Ch. Hanumantharao, Convenor- SAMYAK, Dr. Ch. Sree Vardhan and Dr. P. Venkateswarao, Co-Convenors, SAMYAK, other Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, faculty, and students attended the award event and celebrated the success of SAMYAK-2021, all while practicing all the mandatory COVID norms. On this occasion Dr. L.S.S. Reddy, Vice-Chancellor congratulated the entire organizing team of SAMYAK-2021 for achieving this milestone and delivered an energizing speech to inspire students in achieving more awards.

About KL University:

KL Deemed to be University was established in 1980-81, as KL College of Engineering, which was upgraded to KL College of Engineering Autonomous in 2006 by UGC, and was declared as a Deemed to be University in 2009 by UGC, MHRD Govt. of India.

K L Deemed to be University is situated in a spacious 100-acre campus, with a built-up area of over 20,00,000 Sq Ft., on the banks of Buckingham Canal of river Krishna, the campus is eight kilometers from Vijayawada city. Built within a rural setting of verdant green fields, the institute is a virtual paradise of pristine nature and idyllic beauty.