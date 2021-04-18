HomePoliticsKiren Rijiju tested Positive for COVID-19, says feeling "Fit and Fine"
PoliticsNews

Kiren Rijiju tested Positive for COVID-19, says feeling “Fit and Fine”

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has tested positive for COVID-19, says feeling "Fit and Fine"

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Kiren Rijiju wrote: “After getting a repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive. I’m taking the advice of the Doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine, and get themselves tested. I’m physically fit and fine.”

Union Minister Smriti Irani and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wished Kiren Rijiju a speedy recovery.

