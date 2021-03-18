Actress Kiara Advani Filmfare 2021 March Edition Cover Photoshoot, looking every bit of a hottie that she is. The Indoo Ki Jawani star graced the March issue, and her photoshoot pictures are simply wow! Kiara Advani is raising the heat in the stunning photoshoot for the Filmfare in a tempting black outfit and white outfit. The actress Kiara Advani shared the picture on her Instagram account while Filmfare has also shared some of the pictures on their Instagram account.

Sharing the Kiara Advani March Edition Cover Photoshoot on Instagram, FilmFare wrote: Our March 2021 cover star, Kiara Advani (@kiaraaliaadvani) has quietly moved into the top echelons of the film industry, seemingly without trying. Though that’s not true. She made an unheralded entry in Bollywood with Fugly (2014) but it took her four years after that to be noticed. It was Lust Stories an anthology film, that brought her into the limelight. Then thanks to the success of Kabir Singh (2019) and Good Newzz (2019), Kiara Advani found herself to be the toast of big banners.

On Kiara Advani‘s personal front, rumors are rife that she is currently dating Sidharth Malhotra. The two have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions, however, none has made it public yet.