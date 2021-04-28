Kia new logo in india and brand slogan relaunched

Kia Motors India has now been renamed as Kia India. The company has also announced the launch of its new logo and brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’. The Kia New Logo in India resembles a handwritten signature and replaces the old roundel. India is the first country after South Korea where the brand relaunch has taken place. The Seltos and Sonet will be the first products to get the Kia new logo in India on Both cars will get new features and will be launched in the first week of May 2021.

The new logo of Kia is a symbol of the new brand slogan and values it promises to offer customers through future products, services, and the experiences these enable. Kia seals its brand promise by developing the new logo to resemble a handwritten signature. The rhythmical, unbroken line of the logo conveys Kia’s commitment to bringing moments of inspiration, while its symmetry demonstrates confidence. The rising gestures of the logo embody Kia’s rising ambitions for the brand, and, more importantly, what it offers to the customers.

“Movement that inspires” is at the heart of Kia’s new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products, services, and their experiences with the brand. Kia’s new brand slogan emphasizes that movement is at the genesis of human development. It enables people to see new places, to meet new people, and to have new experiences. This connection is the essence of Kia’s new brand slogan, to enable human progress by providing innovative in-car spaces, exciting new products, and meaningful, convenient services that inspire customers and free up time for the activities that they enjoy the most.

Kia has emerged as the fourth best-selling car brand and the fastest carmaker to achieve 2,50,000 sales in the country. According to the company, 60% of its sales come from top variants of the Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet. Kia plans to expand its dealer network to 360 touchpoints, covering 218 cities including Tier-3 and Tier-4 towns by the end of this year.