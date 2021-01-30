Ravi Tej’s Khiladi Movie Release Date Announced and will hit in Theatres on 28th May 2021. A new Khiladi Movie Release date poster that showcases Ravi Teja in stylish all-black attire. Khiladi Telugu Movie 2021 Starring Ravi Reja, Dimple Hayathi, and Keshav Deepak are playing leads. Ramesh Varma is helming the film and Devi Sri Prasad has signed the dotted line to score music.

Khiladi Movie is bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru under Abhishek Studios Llp in collaboration with Pen India Limited. Buzz is that Ravi Teja will be seen playing a double role and will be playing both the protagonist and the antagonist. Finally, Khiladi Movie Release in Theatres on 28th May 2021