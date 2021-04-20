KCR Tested Positive For Covid-19: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been tested positive for Covid-19. CM KCR has mild symptoms, following which he had undergone Covid-19 tests. In a statement, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated that the Chief Minister KCR has been advised isolation and he is staying at his farmhouse. A team of doctors is monitoring his health.

The Chief Minister is learnt to have undergone tests when he felt uneasiness in breathing on Monday morning and was detected as COVID-19 positive. Government sources, however, said there were no apprehensions about the spread of the Coronavirus among the officials and staff of the Chief Minister’s Office.

Dr M.V. Rao, the CM KCR’s personal doctor, said, “We have conducted antigen test as well as RT-PCR test. The results were positive. He has only mild symptoms. Home isolation will suffice. We have advised KCR to remain in home isolation for nine days.”

Dr M.V. Rao said the tests conducted on the personal staff of the CM KCR have come negative. The CM KCR made his last public appearance on April 14, at a public meeting in Halia to campaign for the TRS candidate in the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll.

After the public meeting, the Telangana CM KCR proceeded to Pragathi Bhavan. He stayed there till April 16 and went to his farmhouse on April 17. The CM KCR complained of uneasiness on Monday, after which the tests were done.