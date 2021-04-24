Telangana CM KCR Announced Free COVID-19 Vaccine for all in Telangana. He said that in Telangana in addition to state’s own population, including those who came from different states and working in different sectors, there are about 4 crores of population and among them, 35 lakhs have already been vaccinated. The rest would be vaccinated free of cost said the CM.

The Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao said it would cost more than Rs 2500 crores to vaccinate everyone, and taking into consideration the importance of the lives of people, this amount is worth spending. KCR issued instructions to this effect to the Chief Secretary of the state and officers of the Medical and Health department.

Accordingly, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao instructed that necessary steps be initiated to administer the vaccination to all. CM KCR further said that already Bharath Biotech is producing vaccines and in addition to it several institutions including Reddy Labs are coming forward to produce vaccines and hence there will be no dearth for vaccination. In a couple of days after undergoing necessary medical tests and after completely recovering he would hold a high-level review meeting with concerned officials and follow it with personal monitoring of the vaccination program said the Chief Minister.

In addition to the vaccination program, said Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, that necessary steps would be taken to see that there is no shortage of Remdesivir as well as other medicines required for corona and also oxygen. KCR assured that the Government would go all out to protect people from corona and there is no need to become panicky.