Katrina Kaif Fitness Mantra is all about Eat, sleep, train, repeat

Actress Katrina Kaif's fitness mantra secrets revealed is all about 'eat, sleep, train, repeat' and it is all the fitspiration you need.

Katrina Kaif Fitness Mantra: Actress Katrina Kaif shared her recipe for being fit, on social media. She shared a stunning picture of herself where she spells out what she does in the day to be in shape. Katrina Kaif posted the picture on Instagram on Thursday. She can be seen dressed in athleisure. The actress Katrina Kaif has her hair in a braid and has sports gloves on.

Katrina Kaif Fitness Mantra is all about “Eat, sleep, train, repeat,” she captioned the image, which currently has 1,584,851 likes on the photo-sharing website Instagram. Recently, Katrina Kaif announced on social media that she has started working on a new film. However, she did not give out any details of the upcoming project.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Fans spotted the actress with superstar Salman Khan a few days back and rumour mills were abuzz thatthey have started shooting for “Tiger 3”. Katrina Kaif’s next release is “Sooryavanshi”, opposite actor Akshay Kumar. The film directed by Rohit Shetty will hit the screens on April 30. She also has the horror-comedy “Phone Bhoot” lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

