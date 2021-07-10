Film Critic Kathi Mahesh Passed Away at 44

Tollywood Film critic Kathi Mahesh who met with an accident has passed away in Chennai

Advertisement

Telugu Film critic Kathi Mahesh Passed Away on Saturday today (10 July 2021) who had earlier met with a car accident at Chandrasekharapuram village in Kodavalur Mandal of Nellore district, Kathi Mahesh was shifted to Appollo Hospitals in Chennai for better treatment where he breathed his last.

Advertisement

Two major face and eye surgeries were done on him last week post a major car accident and his condition was stable. But all of a sudden, he developed multiple issues with his lungs and Kathi Mahesh passed away as per the reports on Saturday at 4 PM. Just a few days back, the Andhra Pradesh government donated 17 lakhs for his treatment.

Kathi Mahesh Passed Away:

This is such bad news and a big blow for the media world as Kathi Mahesh was quite a famous critic in the Telugu Film industry. Here Theprimetalks.com sending condolences to his family, #RIP.