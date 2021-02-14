Home Entertainment Karnan First Look Poster and Release Date Announced
Karnan Movie Starring Dhanush, Rajisha Vijaya, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, Gouri Kishen, Lal, and Yogi Babu. Karnan in cinemas on April 9, 2021.

Dhanush’s Karnan First Look Poster and Release Date Announced and is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame. A bruised and battered Dhanush is seen in handcuffs in the still. However, his eyes tell of his determination to fight for his rights till the very end.

“The Soul of Justice never dies,” tweeted Mari Selvaraj, while sharing the poster. Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu also announced that Karnan will open in cinemas on April 9, 2021. The film also stars Rajisha Vijaya, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, Gouri Kishen, Lal, and Yogi Babu in the supporting cast.

Dhanush Karnan First Look Poster

Karnan will be Dhanush’s first theatrical release since Pattas, which came out in January 2020. In fact, everybody had hoped that his long-awaited film Jagame Thandhiram will release after theatres were re-opened following the lockdown. But, the film’s producer S. Sashikanth of Y Not Studios has surprised everyone by not revealing his release plans for Jagame Thandhiram.

