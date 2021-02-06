Home News Karimnagar CP takes Covid Vaccine
Karimnagar CP takes Covid Vaccine

Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy took the corona vaccine in a vaccination center setup on commissionerate premises on Saturday. As part of vaccination to frontline warriors, giving corona vaccine to police personnel has begun on Saturday. Kamalasan Reddy started the process by taking the first vaccine in commissionerate premises.

CP took the vaccine in the presence of the district collector K Shashanka. On the first day, 406 policemen of different ranks were administered vaccines across the commissionerate limits. Of that 118 are from Karimnagar town. Earlier, the Collector and CP inspected the arrangements for vaccination in the commissionerate office. Speaking on the occasion, they said except for a few people who have some type of health problems, everybody could take the vaccine without any fear.

It was necessary to take a second dose. The date for the second dose would be forwarded in the form of an SMS to the registered phone numbers. People need not worry about vaccination, they said. Additional DCP (Administration) G Chandramohan, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Sujatha, doctors Ravinder, Ramesh, Gangadhar, Town-I Inspector Vijay Kumar, RIs Mallesham, and Shekar, and others participated in the program.

