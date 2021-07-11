Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible Book Released and Selling via Amazon

Advertisement

Bollywood diva Kareen Kapoor Khan had added one more feather to her hat – she’s now an author. Back in 2021, Kareena Kapoor announced her book title Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The ultimate manual for moms-to-be will be published by Juggernaut Books Selling Online via Amazon. Kareena Kapoor shared the video announcing her book on Instagram and has called it her ‘third child.

Sharing the first look Kareena Kapoor Khan uploaded a video clip on Instagram in which She was seen wearing a red slip dress as she kept her hair loose parting it in the middle. She was seen bare feet standing near the kitchen countertop. She is heard saying, “So what’s been baking? This is what’s been baking.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned her post, “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also added, “In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India’s official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS. I’m both excited and nervous to share this with you. The pre-order link is in my bio.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible Book:

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible book will be comprehensive and will describe all the medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the ‘a mother and her symptoms and include the actor’s tips on everything from managing morning sickness to pregnancy diet, exercise, wellness, and preparing a nursery and even what to pack for the hospital – everything you could possibly want to know! Buy Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible Book Online via Amazon.