Kangana ranaut twitter account suspended for violating rules

Indian Actress Kangana Ranaut Twitter Account Suspended Permanently after a controversial tweet related to the post-election result of violence in Bengal. The Kangana Ranaut Twitter account repeatedly violated Twitter policy on “hateful conduct and abusive behavior”, the social media site said today. The 34-year-old actress Kangana Ranaut unfazed accused Twitter of race bias. “I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema,” she told news agency ANI.

The Twitter spokesperson told that Kangana Ranaut’s tweet was in violation of the platform’s Abusive Behaviour Policy, which prohibits ‘targeted harassment of someone, or (inciting) other people to do so’. “We prohibit content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm against an individual or group of people and take enforcement action when we identify violations which could include placing an account in read-only mode,” they said.

Kangana Ranaut Responded on Her Twitter Account Suspended:

Kangana Ranaut has also responded to Twitter suspending her account in a statement, saying that there are other platforms where she can voice her opinions, “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. Fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved, and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering.”