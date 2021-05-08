Indian Actress Kangana Ranaut Tested Covid-19 Positive. The actor shared her health update on social media along with a long note. Kangana Ranaut wrote that she has quarantined herself and is sure she will “demolish” the coronavirus which, for her, is “nothing but the small-time flu.” Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut shared, “I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive.”

Kangana Ranaut added, “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it.” Kangana Ranaut also urged people to not be scared of coronavirus and not let it overpower them. She wrote, “People please don’t give anything any power over you if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid-19 it is nothing but the small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev 🙏”