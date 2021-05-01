Indian actress Kangana Ranaut launched her own production house ‘Manikarnika Films’. On the occasion of her father’s birthday, she also shared a heartfelt message on her Twitter page and dropped a throwback pic of him. Through this post, Kangana Ranaut shared the logo of her ‘Manikarnika Films‘ production house. She also wrote, “Launching the logo of @ManikarnikaFP with the announcement of our debut in digital space with a quirky love story Tiku weds Sheru …. Need your blessings”.

Well, Kangana Ranaut’s first project will be on the digital platform instead of the big screens. She will make her debut as a producer with ‘Tiku weds Sheru‘ movie which is a cute love story. Well, the movie will also have most of the newcomers as part of encouraging the new talent.