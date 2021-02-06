Home News Kalyanalaxmi A Role Model to the Country: Koppula Eshwar
NewsTelangana

By Theprimetalks

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar has said Telangana had become a role model for the country by implementing Kalyanalaxmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes. The minister distributed Kalyanalaxmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries in Velgatoor Mandal and Chilvakodur of Gollapalli Mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Koppula Eshwar said the schemes were thought of by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, to help poor women as an elder brother. Stating that the Telangana government was giving top priority to women, he said a number of schemes have been implemented for the welfare of women.

As part of it, Kalyanalaxmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes were introduced. Minister Koppula Eashwar appealed to women to improve their financial condition by utilizing the government schemes. Zilla Parishad chairperson Dava Vasantha, MPP Kanumalla Laxmi, and others participated in the program.

