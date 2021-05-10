HomeEntertainmentJr NTR Tested COVID-19 Positive, He is under home quarantine
Jr NTR Tested COVID-19 Positive, He is under home quarantine

Actor Jr NTR Tested COVID-19 Positive, actor and his family members are under home quarantine, following all the Covid-19 protocols. In a tweet, Jr NTR also urged his fans not to worry about his health. Jr NTR tweeted, “I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry, I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe. (sic)”

On the work front, Jr NTR is working on SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR aka Ranam Roudram Rudhiram. The RRR film, which marks his first collaboration with Ram Charan, is slated for an October 13 release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

